VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Position Raised by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.36% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

FLTR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,453. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

