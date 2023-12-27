UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,385.79.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $18.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,547.85. 34,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,019.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,955.35 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

