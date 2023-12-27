iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301,491. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

