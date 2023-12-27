QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $47,203.55

QUASA (QUA) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 85.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $47,203.55 and $985.89 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.32 or 1.00107466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00186334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.000589 USD and is down -17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,943.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.