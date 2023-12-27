SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

MCK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,083. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

