SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Corning makes up 0.9% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 120,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,903,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,679. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

