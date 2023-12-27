SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,421 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.1% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock remained flat at $312.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 91,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.89.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

