JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,546. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

