Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

FNDE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 95,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

