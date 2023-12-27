Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.33. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

