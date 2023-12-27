Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Sparta 24 Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 15.9% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.54. 6,184,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,424,691. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $411.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

