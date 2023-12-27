Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.13. 626,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,403. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

