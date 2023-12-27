Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 400,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.