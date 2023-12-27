Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $351.80 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $351.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $22.59 or 0.00052340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,160.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00175337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.45 or 0.00582603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00157121 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,736,716 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

