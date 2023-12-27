Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $519.74 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Zcash has a total market cap of $519.74 million and approximately $80.89 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $31.83 or 0.00073751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

