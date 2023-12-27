TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.10

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, TRON has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.51 billion and approximately $239.51 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002523 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002130 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001436 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000922 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,342,362,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.