Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.08 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $22.08 billion and $836.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.06 or 0.05502888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00027798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002122 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,484,376,264 coins and its circulating supply is 35,356,921,305 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

