EOS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178.42 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $995.39 million and approximately $178.42 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002711 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002119 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,112,524,354 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.