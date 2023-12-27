Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average is $214.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.