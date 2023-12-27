Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

