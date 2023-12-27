Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $245.84 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $12.00 or 0.00027798 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00099362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 380,539,421 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

