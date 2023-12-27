Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ITW opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $264.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average is $242.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

