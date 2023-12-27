Caprock Group LLC Buys 76 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $263.74 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day moving average is $242.04. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

