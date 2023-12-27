Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

