UMB Bank n.a. Sells 767 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $26,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LW traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 162,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.