Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,483,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 175.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 327.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.47. 206,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,455. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.