UMB Bank n.a. Sells 41,318 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,318 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 2,759,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,012,462. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

