UMB Bank n.a. Sells 55,839 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,839 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $15,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 172.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR remained flat at $214.66 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 88,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,136. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

