UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,754,477. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.