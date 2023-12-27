Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Up 3.8%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.13. 9,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 477,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,864 shares of company stock valued at $164,887. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,457,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 624,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 515,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

