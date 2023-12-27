UMB Bank n.a. Sells 16,756 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,756 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.63. 447,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

