Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 3.9% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.68 and last traded at $128.19. 587,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,892,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.35.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.72.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

