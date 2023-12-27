Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 3.1%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. 671,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,817,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Lilium Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 230.7% in the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lilium by 297.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,249 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lilium by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Lilium by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

