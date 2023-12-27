Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.55. 1,554,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,026,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 957.88% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,714 shares of company stock valued at $641,975. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after acquiring an additional 192,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 225.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Redfin by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Redfin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

