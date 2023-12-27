Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 3.7%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $27.93. Approximately 731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.