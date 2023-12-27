AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 3.5% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. 206,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,801,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

