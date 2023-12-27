AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 3.5% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. 206,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,801,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.