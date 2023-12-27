IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.65. Approximately 636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $588.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $214,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 2,237 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $88,920.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $214,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,330,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

