Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Shares Down 2%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.01 and last traded at $81.15. 1,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 39,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIC. TheStreet cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,380.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,075. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $539,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 190.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

