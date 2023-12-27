Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 6,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 209,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CURV. Robert W. Baird cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Torrid Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Torrid by 936.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Torrid by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

