Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 1.9%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 35,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,104,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Playtika Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $630.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,603,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 185.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,152,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 512,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 219.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,892 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

