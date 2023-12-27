Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.20. Approximately 2,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

