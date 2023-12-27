Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.88

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 25845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

