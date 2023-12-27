Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 33.3%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shares fell 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 170,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 234,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

