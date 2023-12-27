Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 20%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 155,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 211,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
