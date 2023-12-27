Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.59 and last traded at $39.59. Approximately 26,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 528,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $981,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prothena by 99.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

