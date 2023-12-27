Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Trading Down 1.5%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.53 and last traded at $65.53. 1,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 62,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

