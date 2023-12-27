Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 1.5%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. 3,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNA. William Blair began coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares in the company, valued at $45,197,546.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

