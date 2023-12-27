Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Shares Down 1.5%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.61. 10,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 339,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.



