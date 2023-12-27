Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

