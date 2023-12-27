White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,600 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,108. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $189.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.